Enterprise Products' profit drops in Q4

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) ended the year with a record $4.6B profit, but Q4 earnings slipped to $1.1B from $1.3B in the year-ago quarter and fell short of analyst expectations.

Q4 revenues fell 12.7% Y/Y to $8.01B from $9.18B; full-year revenues fell nearly 10% to $32.8B from $36.5B.

Enterprise says Q4 distributable cash flow rose 12% Y/Y to $1.6B, which provided 1.7x coverage of the $0.445/unit cash distribution, and it retained $654M of distributable cash flow in the quarter.

Q4 capital investments totaled $1.2B; for the full year, the total was $4.7B, which included $4.3B of investments in growth capital projects and $325M of sustaining capital expenditures.

For 2020, Enterprise expects investments in growth capital projects will total $3B-$4B plus $400M of sustaining capital expenditures.

Also, Jim Teague and Randall Fowler are elected as co-CEOs.