Intelsat -15% as Barclays sets new low target

Intelsat (NYSE:I) has tumbled 14.8% premarket after Barclays slashes its price target to a Street low.
The firm reduced its target to $3.90 from a previous $20 in the wake of Senate action that could place a limit on payouts to C-band spectrum holders in an auction of the airwaves. That new target implies 3.2% upside.
Intelsat had hoped for a private auction, while the likely outcome is a public auction with limited monetization. Shares had fallen 30.4% yesterday after the Senate bill's introduction.