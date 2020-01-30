Margins down at W.W. Grainger in Q4

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) reports volume rose 3.5% in Q4.

Adjusted Gross margin down 50 bps to 38.3%

Adjusted operating margin rate fell 40 bps to 10.8%.

Operating cash flow declined 13% to $272M, driven by lower net income and working capital timing.

FY2020 Guidance: Net sales: +3.5% to +6.5%; Gross profit margin rate: 37.2% to 37.8%; Operating margin rate: 11.7% to 12.5%; Diluted EPS: $17.75 to $19.25; Operating cash flow: $1.1B to $1.2B; Capex: ~$250M; Share buyback: $600M to $700M; Dividend: $310M to $320M; Tax rate: 24.5% to 25.5%.

Previously: W.W. Grainger EPS misses by $0.16, revenue in-line (Jan. 30)