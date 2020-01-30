Tesla +8% as analysts try to keep up

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) opens up 8.15% after posting a strong Q4 earnings report. Analysts are mainly playing catch-up with price targets, although some are sounding caution on the road ahead.

Oppenheimer ($684 price target): "We believe Model Y ramp commencing several quarters ahead of optimistic estimates suggests TSLA’s product cycle time is improving and remains well ahead of competitors. We believe battery chemistry and density improvements are core to the longer than expected range for Model Y and will help drive weight and cost reductions."

Wedbush ($900 bull-case PT): "While Tesla shares remain on a historic rally heading into earnings, the bull party will continue as the aggressive trajectory of Giga 3 production and demand out of Shanghai look very strong out of the gates with the potential to see 150k units/demand out of the region over the next year in our opinion."

Canaccord Genuity: The firm moves its price target to $750 from $515.

Baird: The analyst team hikes the PT to $650 from $525.

Deutsche Bank: The PT goes to $510 from $455.

Piper Sandler: The firm ratchets up its PT to $729 from $553.

JMP: The firm reasons that the buying stock at the currents levels is an act of faith that will work until it doesn't.

The Wall Street Journal: No formal rating from Charley Grant, but some words of caution. "Bulls should spare a thought for the income statement, which is far less impressive. Total fourth-quarter revenue grew by just 2% from a year ago. Meanwhile, thanks to falling sales of cars with higher profit margins, operating income actually declined 13%. And, of course, Tesla lost $862 million in 2019 and has never posted an annual profit in nearly two decades of existence," he writes.

