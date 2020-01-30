Total-Peugeot JV to produce electric car batteries

Total (NYSE:TOT) says it plans to create a joint venture with Peugeot (OTCPK:PEUGF) and the Opel brand to produce electric vehicle batteries in Europe, aiming to produce batteries for 1M electric vehicles per year by 2030.

Total says the program will require nearly €5B ($5.5B) in total investment, including the construction of a €200M pilot plant that should start to operate in mid-2021 in France.

The JV, named Automotive Cell Company, will be equally owned by Total's Saft subsidiary and Peugeot with Opel, but Saft's share will decline to 33% during the commercial phase.