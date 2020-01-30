Roche reports strong FY results; proposes dividend increase to CHF 9.00

Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY) FY results (CHF): Revenues: 61,466M (+8.1%); Pharmaceuticals: 48,516M (+10.3%); Diagnostics: 12,950M (+0.6%).

Net Income: 13,497M; EPS: 15.62; non-GAAP Net Income: 17,416M; non-GAAP EPS: 20.16; CF Ops: 22,385M (+12.0%).

Key Product Sales: Herceptin: 6,039M (-12%); MabThera/Rituxan: 6,477M (-4%); Avastin: 7,073M (+4%); Perjeta: 3,522M (+29%); Ocrevus: 3,708M (+57%); Actemra/RoActemra: 2,311M (+8%); Xolair: 1,969M (+1%); Lucentis: 1,826M (+8%); Tecentriq: 1,875M (+143%); Kadcyla: 1,393M (+45%).

Board proposes dividend to increase to CHF 9.00.

2020 Guidance: Sales: low to mid-single digit growth (at constant exchange rates); Core EPS: to grow broadly in line with sales (at constant exchange rates).

Previously: Roche Holding reports FY results (Jan. 30)