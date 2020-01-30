Focus on costs helps Franklin Resources boost Q1 earnings

Franklin Resources (BEN +2.1% ) fiscal Q1 EPS of 70 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 67 cents and improved from 54 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Chairman and CEO Greg Johnson notes that expense discipline helped fuel the second straight quarter of net income increases even as net redemptions have continued.

Operating revenue of $1.41B for the fiscal quarter ended Dec. 31, 2019 fell 3% Q/Q and was essentially unchanged vs. a year ago.

Q1 operating margin of 27.8% improved from 27.0% in fiscal Q4 2019 and fell from 29.2% in Q1 2019.

Assets under management of $696.3B at Dec. 31, 2019 increased 1% vs. $692.6B at Sept. 30, 2019; net outflows of $12.3B vs. outflows of $12.8B in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2019.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

Previously: Franklin Resources EPS beats by $0.04, misses on revenue (Jan. 30)