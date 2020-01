Kroger's (KR -0.2% ) discloses that it recognized an impairment charge of $238M in FQ3 due to divestment of Lucky's Market.

"As a result of the Lucky’s bankruptcy proceedings, we expect to deconsolidate Lucky’s from our consolidated financial statements which will result in a non-cash charge for GAAP purposes in the fourth quarter of 2019. We do not expect any incremental impact on adjusted EPS guidance for fiscal years 2019 or 2020 as a result of the bankruptcy proceeding."

SEC Form 8-K