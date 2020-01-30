Samsung confirms new foldable device plans

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) confirms that it will release another foldable phone this year but didn't provide additional details.

Samsung exec, on the Q4 call: "Currently we are focusing on launching the new foldable model of a new form factor and also focusing on further enhancing the level of completeness of the product in terms of the display, the design and the UX."

The Galaxy Fold had a rocky path to release after its April 2019 launch was pushed back due to technical issues with early review models. The $1,980 device finally launched in September.