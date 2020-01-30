Stocks lower on virus worries; Facebook sinks 7%

Stocks edge lower in early trading as the death toll from the coronavirus continues to rise in China; Dow and Nasdaq both -0.1% , S&P 500 -0.3% .

"Until markets are confident the virus has peaked and the outbreak is finally contained, U.S. stocks will struggle despite strong earnings," OANDA's Edward Moya says.

European bourses are off sharply, with Germany's DAX -1.1% , U.K.'s FTSE -1.3% and France's CAC -1.5% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -1.7% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng -2.6% , while China's Shanghai Composite remains closed.

In the U.S., an early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows communication services ( -1.6% ) and materials ( -1.2% ) lagging, weighed by earnings-driven losses in Facebook ( -6.8% ) and DuPont ( -5.4% ), respectively.

However, the information technology ( +0.5% ) and consumer staples ( +0.4% ) sectors outperform, largely due to respective earnings-driven gains in Microsoft ( +3% ) and Coca-Cola ( +1.8% ).

U.S. Treasury prices edge higher, driving the two-year yield 2 bps lower to 1.40% and the 10-year yield down a basis point to 1.58%; U.S. Dollar Index flat at 97.97.