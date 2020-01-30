Schwab, Ameritrade get second request for info from DOJ

Charles Schwab (SCHW +0.5% ) and TD Ameritrade (AMTD +0.3% ) get a second request for additional information and documents from the Department of Justice's Antitrust Division.

The two companies continue to expect that they'll get the required regulatory approvals for the transaction and complete the deal in H2 2020.

KBW analyst Kyle Voigt doesn't think investors will be surprised by the second request for information.

He also believes that the possibility of a second request was already factored into the companies' timeline for completing the merger.

"All things being equal, the market may view the DOJ's Second Request as modestly (but not materially) decreasing the probability of deal closure without a remedy," Voigt wrote in a note.