Coronavirus anxiety hangs over consumer-facing stocks

Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) is down 4.45% in early trading and Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) is off 2.75% as the latest developments with the coronavirus don't suggest a slowdown in the outbreak. IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) has peeled off 1.09% in early trading.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) are both down about 0.85% as their timeline to reopen stores in China appears as uncertain as ever. Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) is showing an early 1.44% drop . The global chains are seen experiencing a slight traffic pinch in other market outside of China as well on generally cautious consumer behavior.