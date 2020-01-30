Aprea Therapeutics nabs accelerated review status in U.S. for APR-246

Thinly traded Aprea Therapeutics (APRE -0.2% ) announces Breakthrough Therapy status in the U.S. for lead candidate APR-246, combined with chemo agent azacitidine, for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) with a susceptible TP53 mutation.

A Phase 2 study evaluating the combo as maintenance therapy after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant in patients with TP53-mutant MDS or AML is in process with an estimated primary completion date in July 2021.

The company says small molecule APR-246 reactivates the mutant form of the tumor suppressor protein p53.