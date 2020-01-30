Dun & Bradstreet files to go public again

A Cannae Holdings (CNNE +1.5% ) portfolio company confidentially files for a proposed initial public offering of Dun & Bradstreet, almost a year after the firm was taken private by a group of investors including Cannae.

The number of shares of common stock to be sold and the price range for the proposed offering haven't yet been determined.

The IPO is expected to start after the Securities and Exchange Commission completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

