Benchmark sees Canadian Pacific tracking to new high

Benchmark launches coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP -0.1% ) with a Buy rating on its view the company has numerous organic growth opportunities in 2020 and beyond.

Analyst Mark Levin calls Canadian Pacific a best-in-class operators and sees long-term potential.

"We expect CP's OR to trend down over time from 59.9% in 2019 to 57.7% in 2021. Even with only modest economic growth, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the Company post a 56% OR by 2022. At that operating margin, we think CP is capable of generating EPS of ~C$23, which at the current market multiple and exchange rate, equates to a ~$305/sh price," he writes.

Benchmark's price target of $295 on CP is above the 52-week high of $267.63 and average sell-side PT of $272.87.