Facebook sinks as analysts weigh growth profile after earnings

Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) market cap is a little lighter today - by tens of billions of dollars - as it drops 5.9% after last night's earnings report, where the company topped expectations but guided on its call to decelerating growth.

That's led to repositioning and new targets among analysts.

Pivotal Research downgraded Facebook to Hold from Buy and cut its price target to $215 from $245 (4% downside from Wednesday's close), fretting over a bigger U.S. slowdown than they expected. It also lowered its expectations for revenue, operating income, EPS and multiples.

KeyBanc is staying Overweight but lowered its target to $248 from $263; it's accounting for the new forecast but expects margin pressure will ease up over this year and next and still sees big platform opportunities and an improved free cash flow profile ahead.

On the other hand, JMP says engagement is still strong and new explore ads and Stories expansion show growth potential. It's sticking with a Market Outperform rating and $250 price target (now implying 19% upside).

SunTrust raised its target to $265 from $250, and Susquehanna boosted its target to $285 from $245.