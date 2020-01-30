Northern Trust automates syndicated bank loan trade process

Northern Trust (NTRS -0.1% ) says it has automated processing of the full trade settlement lifecycle for syndicated bank loans through integration with IHS Market's (INFO) ClearPar Custodian Services Messaging capability.

The new solution enables Northern Trust to map trade and funding information into its proprietary bank loan servicing platform, thereby providing digital access to all parties in a transaction.

Key transaction data, including settlement date, settlement amounts, and wire instructions is communicated electronically, allowing Northern Trust to accommodate the triple-digit trade volume increase it has experienced in the last five years, the bank says.