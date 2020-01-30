CNX Midstream 2019 DCF increases 31% Y/Y

CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM +2.7% ) 2019 gathered volumes of dry and wet gas rose to 859 and 659 BBtu/day, from 716 BBtu/d and 554 BBtu/d, respectively, in 2018.

2019 adjusted EBITDA of $232M and distributable cash flow of $182M exceeds the high-end of the company's previous guidance of $220M -$230M and $170M -$180M, respectively.

For 2020, CNXM expects throughput of 1,600 - 1,750 BBtu/d, with adjusted EBITDA $250M - $270M and distributable cash flow $185M - $205M

The Partnership expects EBITDA to grow ~15% in 2021, compared to the midpoint of 2020 guidance.

