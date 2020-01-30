CNX Resources posts big Q4 loss, lowers production outlook

CNX Resources (CNX +0.2% ) reports a huge Q4 earnings miss, largely due to a $327M impairment charge related to exploration and production properties and a $119M impairment related to unproved properties and expirations, both associated with the company's central Pennsylvania acreage.

Q4 sales volumes rose 5.4% to 143.4B cfe from 136.1B cfe sold in the year-ago quarter, with standalone capex falling 41% to $156M from $266M a year ago; for the full year, standalone capex totaled $876M, below prior guidance of $890M-$915M.

CNX trims its 2020 outlook for production volumes to 525B-555B cfe from previous guidance of 535B-565B cfe; consolidated adjusted EBITDAX is estimated at $885M-$950M, unchanged from its prior outlook.

The company expects to generate organic free cash flow of $200M in 2020; in 2021, CNX expects to grow annual production volumes by ~5% and generate more than $200M in organic free cash flow.