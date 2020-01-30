Wealthiest Americans to cut back on stock buying in 2020, Goldman says

The richest Americans already own so much stock that they're not likely to buy as much this year compared with 2019, write Goldman Sachs Group strategists including Arjun Menon and David Kostin.

They forecast the S&P 500 will end 2020 at 3,400, only a 3.9% increase from Wednesday's close and far smaller than its 2019 gain of 29%.

"We expect households to remain net buyers of stocks this year, but demand will likely be lower than 2019," the strategists wrote.

Wealthy investors typically boost net purchases of stocks after periods of accelerated economic growth, but then lower demand as the amount they hold rises.

They also see stock buybacks declining 5% this year amid increased uncertainty.