Sintx Tech up 92% on Nissin partnership

Thinly traded nano cap Sintx Technologies (SINT +91.8% ), a developer of silicon nitride for both medical and non-medical use, rockets up on a healthy 67x surge in volume in response to its collaboration with Japanese automotive component supplier and precision machine maker Nissin Manufacturing Company.

The parties have agreed to jointly fund R&D activities at a new joint research center located in Kyoto leveraging Sintx's technology and know-how in silicon nitride ceramics and Nissin's manufacturing technology platforms and retail channels.

Financial terms are not disclosed.