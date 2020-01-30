Tractor Supply missed estimates in Q4

Tractor Supply (TSCO -1.3% ) reports comparable store sales of +0.1% in Q4 was below expectations, driven principally by the effect of a period of warmer than expected weather impacting the sales of seasonal products and softness in several holiday discretionary categories.

Gross margin rate improved 26 bps to 33.8%.

SG&A expense rate +3 bps to 25.2%.

During the quarter, the Company opened 30 new Tractor Supply stores and 5 new Petsense store.

Store count: Tractor supply +79 to 1,844 and Petsense +5 to 180.

FY2020 Guidance: Net sales: $8.75B to $8.9B; Comparable store sales: +1.5% to +3%; Operating margin rate: ~8.9% to 9%; Tax rate: 22.4% to 22.7%; Net income: $575M to $595M; Diluted EPS: $4.9 to $5.1; Capex: $225M to $275M; Share repurchases: 450M to 550M.

The Company plans to open ~80 new Tractor Supply stores and 10 to 15 new Petsense locations in FY2020.

