Mortgage rate decline continues

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 3.51% for the week ending Jan. 30, 2020, down from 3.60% in the prior week, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

Compares with 4.46% a year ago.

“This week’s mortgage rates were the second lowest in three years, supporting homebuyer demand and leading to higher refinancing activity,” said Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

15-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 3.00% vs. 3.04% a week earlier and 3.89% a year ago.

5-year Treasury-linked hybrid adjustable rate mortgage averages 3.24% vs. 3.28% a week ago and 3.96% a year ago.

Homebuilder ETFs: ITB, XHB, HOMZ, NAIL, PKB, HOML

Mortgage-related ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT, DMO, PGZ, TSI