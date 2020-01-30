Hummer goes electric

General Motors (GM -1% ) confirms that it will launch an all-electric Hummer with 1K horsepower and acceleration to 60 mph in under three seconds.

The automaker plans to start selling the Hummer EV pickup at the end of 2021 under the GMC brand. Production will be out of one of GM's Detroit plants.

The Hummer brand was discontinued when GM dived into bankruptcy in 2009. The rebirth of Hummer won't feature any gas-powered models.

The new Hummer look will catch the spotlight this weekend with GM having a Super Bowl ad featuring Lebron James slotted for the second quarter of the game.

The Hummer EV pickup is part of GM's total planned investment of $3B in all-electric SUVs and trucks.