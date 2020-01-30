Johnson Controls International Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, January 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (+46.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.59B (+2.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, JCI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.