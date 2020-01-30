Catalyst Bio up 6% on positive DalcA data

Nano cap Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO +6.3% ) is up, albeit on only 94K shares, in apparent response to preliminary results from a Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating dalcinonacog alfa (DalcA) in patients with severe hemophilia B [factor IX (FIX) levels typically 1 - 5%]. The data will be presented next week at the European Association for Hemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD) Annual Congress in The Hague, The Netherlands.

Per the abstract (OR07), treated patients showed FIX levels between 16% and 27% at day 29. No anti-drug antibodies were detected and no thrombotic (blood clotting) or bleeding events occurred during the study.

Dalcinonacog alfa is a recombinant FIX variant with 22x greater potency and longer half-life compared to wild- type FIX.