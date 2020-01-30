Corteva climbing after Q4 profit; to boost ramp-up of Enlist E3 soybeans

Corteva (CTVA +4.9% ) moves higher after reporting a surprise Q4 profit, helped by higher sales of its new Enlist herbicide and better pricing in Latin America for some of its seeds.

Corteva says Q4 volumes rose 6%, driven by higher seed sales in North America, strong demand for Enlst ahead of the 2020 planting season, and sales of new products in Latin America and EMEA.

The company, which has been cutting costs since its spinoff from DowDupont in June, also says it saved ~$50M in the quarter and is on track to save $1.2B by 2021.

Corteva issues FY 2020 guidance, seeing EPS of $1.45-$1.55 vs. $1.50 analyst consensus estimate, on revenues of $14.5B vs. $14.43B consensus.

Finally, the company says it is accelerating the ramp-up of its Enlist E3 soybeans, as well as its Enlist One and Enlist Duo herbicides, in the U.S. and Canada.

Corteva says it expects its Enlist seeds to be planted on 20% of U.S. soybean acres this year, double its previous estimate, and anticipates minimal use of Bayer's genes conferring resistance to dicamba and glyphosate by 2024.