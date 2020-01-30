Shaky confidence in Altria

Altria (NYSE:MO) is down 5.75% after coming in light with Q4 revenue.

The tobacco giant is also drawing some notice for its plan to account for Juul using the fair value option. Bernstein analyst Callum Elliot calls the method "very strange" and warns that it could suggest big losses at Juul that Altria want to keep separate from its P&L.

"We'd like to see signs that the mess is being cleared up before we turn buyers," states Elliott.

Previously: Altria revises deal with Juul (Jan. 30)

Previously: Altria EPS in-line, misses on revenue (Jan. 30)