Meritage Homes +3% on Q4 results beat

Meritage Homes (MTH +3.7% ) reported a big beat on Q4 earnings, with revenue increase of 13% Y/Y to $1.14B and net earnings increase of 37% Y/Y to $ 103.61M.

Home closing revenue increases by 11% Y/Y, with avg. sales price at $ 390k (-2% Y/Y).

Home orders increased by 27% Y/Y to 2,093 for the quarter, driven by a 37% Y/Y increase in absorptions, largely due to strong demand for Meritage’s entry-level priced LiVE.NOW. homes.

Home order value increased by 25% Y/Y to $804.13M, with avg. sales price at $384k (-1% Y/Y).

Home closing gross margin improved 80 bps to 19.8%.

Net debt-to-capital ratio declined to 26.2% at year-end 2019 from 36.7% a year ago.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $346.82M, compared to $262.2M a year ago.

Backlog was at $1.09B (+8% Y/Y); avg. sales price backlog $395k (-5% Y/Y); and ending backlog 2,782 units (+14% Y/Y).

FY20 Guidance: Company says for FY20, they are projecting 9,700-10,200 total home closings and ASP’s between $360k-370k, with home closing gross margin in the mid-19’s percent and a tax rate of ~22%.

