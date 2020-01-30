Cirrus targets raised after upside quarter

Susquehanna (Positive) raises its Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) target from $70 to $94 after earnings, saying the firm expected strong results after Apple's report, but "Cirrus delivered upside to this raised bar."

The firm says Cirrus may have paved the way for additional growth in 2022" after the announcement that CRUS has taped out a new 22nm smart codec.

Cowen (Market Perform) lifts the PT from $75 to $88, seeing "plenty of long-term opportunities both at/beyond Apple such as biometrics, boosted amps, and new mixed-signal applications."