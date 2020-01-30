Sinopec's Tianjin refinery plans major overhaul - Reuters

Sinopec's (SNP -2.1% ) refinery and petrochemical complex in Tianjin will shut down for two months for a regular overhaul starting in May, cutting its crude throughput this year by ~2M metric tons, Reuters reports.

The plant also will undergo retooling work to allow it to produce more lower-sulfur refined products, including marine bunker fuel that meets new global emission rules, according to the report.

The overhaul would cut crude throughput by ~16% from the 2019 production level.

The complex also reportedly will switch off its entire ethylene facilities for maintenance, including a 1M metric tons/year plant and a 200K mt/year facility.