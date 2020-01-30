Murphy USA posts lower Q4 profits

Murphy USA (MUSA -10.6% ) Q4 net income fell ~39% Y/Y to $47.6M primarily due to a lower total fuel contribution.

Total fuel contribution decreased $35M, due primarily to lower retail results reflecting a rising fuel price environment.

Total retail gallons decreased 1.6% for the network and volumes on a same store sales basis decreased 3.4% to 237,450 gallons.

Revenue reached $3.4B, down from $3.5B last year.

Merchandise sales were reported at $674M, up ~$60M Y/Y.

