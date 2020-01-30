Were Calhoun's MAX comments too optimistic?

"We like what we're seeing so far but his exuberance over that is a little premature," said Dennis Tajer, spokesman for the Allied Pilots Association, the labor union for American Airlines' pilots.

He was responding to Dave Calhoun's CNBC interview yesterday, when the Boeing's (BA -0.8% ) new CEO said that pilots, based on many test flights, like the 737 Max updates.

Calhoun also declined to comment on whether the airplanes should have more automation or more pilot control.

"I don't want to answer the big question about how much pilots should fly or not on the basis of the MCAS experience and those instances.... In those instances, we wish the MCAS was different and it didn't add to the complexity to that boundary condition that caused the problem.”