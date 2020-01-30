Allergan expands partnership with Histogen

Privately held regenerative medicine firm Histogen announces that it has granted exclusive rights to collaboration partner Allergan (AGN -0.8% ) to incorporate and commercialize its cell conditioned media (CCM) technology in microabrasion therapies and new Histogen intellectual property in the aesthetic field.

The companies inked their original agreement in 2017 when Allergan acquired exclusive rights to develop and commercialize CCM to healthcare providers in the aesthetic field. It subsequently in-licensed the rights to CCM in new distribution channels like digital platforms, health spas and salons.