Interest rates and oil carve out new lows as stocks slip

In the latest coronoavirus news, the WHO this afternoon will announce whether or not it's declaring a Public Health Emergency. Meanwhile, the official figures out of China are 7,711 cases, with at least 170 deaths. The WHO says there are 68 confirmed cases outside of China.

U.S. stocks are posting modest losses, with the S&P 500 down 0.75% and Nasdaq down 0.9% . Europe's down 1.2% late in its session.

The 10-year Treasury yield continues to quickly head south, down another 3.5 basis points today to 1.55%. That's still pretty large on a relative basis. German 10-year yields are -.041%, Italy 0.946%, and Spain 0.264%. TLT +0.5% , TBT -1% .

Oil (NYSEARCA:USO) is off another 2.3% to $52.10 per barrel - the weakest level since October. The Energy Select SPDR (XLE -1.1% ).

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) has moved to a multi-year high of $1,583 per ounce.