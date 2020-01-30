BTIG sees higher prices pacing McDonald's

BTIG keeps a Buy rating on McDonald's (MCD +0.4% ) despite what it calls "anemic" U.S. traffic.

Analyst Peter Saleh notes McDonald's continues to struggle with the breakfast daypart in the U.S. and faces even stiffer competition with the national breakfast launch at Wendy's in coming weeks.

Saleh does think U.S. same-stores will be supported by higher menu prices, average check increases from kiosks and Dynamic Yield, as well as the ongoing shift away from deep discounts.

"While investors may be disappointed by the higher G&A outlook for this year, we take solace in the expectation for high-single-digit EPS growth, aided in part by a lower tax rate, less currency impact and continued sales momentum," writes Saleh.

BTIG has a price target of $240 on McDonald's vs. the average sell-side PT of $229.55.