VistaGen on go with mid-stage study of AV-101 in Parkinson's; shares up 8%

Nano cap VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN +7.7% ) is up on increased volume in reaction to its announcement that the FDA has signed off on its IND for a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating NMDA glutamate receptor modulator AV-101 for the potential treatment of dyskinesia (uncontrolled muscle movements) in Parkinson's disease (PD) patients.

The primary endpoints of the 20-subject study are peak score and area-under-curve (AUC) values at day 14 related to a scale called UDysRS.

Separately, the USPTO has issued a Notice of Allowance to the company for a patent covering the use of AV-101 for the treatment of dyskinesia induced by levodopa (dopamine replacement agent commonly used to treat PD-related dyskinesia).