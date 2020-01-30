AT&T headed for breakup in time - Moffett

AT&T (NYSE:T) is headed for an eventual breakup, telecom analyst Craig Moffett tells CNBC in an appearance that throws water on the multiyear consolidation of media and telecom.

"Companies that have diversified are not doing as well," he says. "Everything other than the core business is doing a lot worse than the core business, both at Comcast (CMCSA +1.1% ) and at AT&T - and at Verizon (VZ -0.9% ), wireline results were God-awful."

"Look at AT&T's portfolio that we saw yesterday: DirecTV, terrible acquisition and the wheels are falling off. WarnerMedia, already starting to look like there's some really problematic parts of that business."

As for AT&T and Time Warner, "I think if you ... take your crystal ball and look out a little bit, it's hard to see that portfolio staying together forever. Somebody is gonna come in to AT&T eventually, and whether it's in three years, five years, whatever, they're gonna have to break that company up."

But as far as timelines, nothing "really dramatic" is going to happen until the dividend has to be cut, he says, and there's no danger of that right now.

Moffett has a Sell rating on AT&T with a $30 price target (implying 19% downside).