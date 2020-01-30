Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) falls 2.1% after Q4 revenue of $4.26B falls short of the $4.34B consensus.

Revenue rose 15% vs. $3.71B in the year-ago quarter on a GAAP basis, or 3% on an underlying basis (as if Jardine Lloyd Thomson was included in the year-ago quarter).

Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.19 comes in a penny over the $1.18 consensus estimate and up from $1.09 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 Risk & Insurance Services revenue of $2.40B rose 24% Y/Y, reflecting the company's acquisition of Jardine Lloyd Thomson; on an underlying basis, revenue rose 3%.

Q4 Consulting revenue of $1.89B increased 4% on a GAAP basis, or up 2% on an underlying basis.

Q4 adjusted operating margin of 21.9% increased from 20.9% in Q4 2018.

