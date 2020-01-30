Phillips 66 Partners Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.95 (-12.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $418.13M (+6.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PSXP has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.