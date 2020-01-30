Murphy Oil slides after swinging to unadjusted Q4 loss

Murphy Oil (MUR -6.9% ) tumbles to three-months lows as Q4 earnings and revenues slightly miss estimates; on an unadjusted basis, the company swung to a $71.7M loss in the quarter compared to a $103.4M profit in the prior-year period.

Q4 non-GAAP EBITDA fell 8.5% Y/Y to $288.6M from $315.3M a year ago.

Preliminary year-end 2019 proved reserves fell 2% Y/Y to 800M boe, consisting of 50% oil and 57% liquids, as a result of the Malaysia divestiture and 2019 production.

For FY 2020, Murphy plans capex of $1.4B-$1.5B with production expected at 190K-202K boe/day; Q1 production is estimated at 181K-193K boe/day.