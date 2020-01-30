Realty Income's ex-CFO to get ~$2.7M

Some details come to light regarding Realty Income (O +0.2% ) CFO's sudden departure.

The company and Paul Meurer agreed to the split (which often means the executive was encouraged to leave), according to an SEC filing, but didn't say why.

Meurer will gets a lump-sum cash severance payment of $1.59M as well as medical insurance coverage until March 31, 2021 or until he's covered by another plan.

Upon Meurer delivering an additional release of claims and after the transition period, Realty Income will pay him an annual cash bonus of $1.09M for fiscal 2019 and will grant him his about $357,750 of restricted stock for his annual 2019 equity grant.

Also performance-vesting restricted stock units granted to Meurer on Feb. 6, 2018 will vest based on the company's performance as of the date of his termination, without pro ration based on the period of his employment.

