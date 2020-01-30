Inovio up 12% on coronavirus vaccine plan

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO +12.3% ) is up on a 4x surge in volume in response to its announced collaboration with Beijing Advaccine Biotechnology Co. aimed at advancing INO-4800, its vaccine candidate against 2019-nCoV, the virus causing the current outbreak.

Inovio is developing INO-4800 through Phase 1 in the U.S. with the support of an initial $9M grant from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

The goal of the partnership with Advaccine is to accelerate development by conducting a parallel Phase 1 study in China.