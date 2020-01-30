Morgan Stanley sees Mondelez International running to new high

Morgan Stanley thinks the momentum will continue for Mondelez International (MDLZ +6.3% ) after the food giant knocked out a solid Q4 EPS mark.

"Our FY20 EPS estimate ticks upward +0.9% to $2.66 (vs. $2.63 previously) with less onerous FX and a higher 2019 EPS base," write Dara Mohsenian and team in their post-earnings update.

The MS price target on Overweight-rated MDLZ moves up to $63 vs. the average sell-side PT of $61.86. The new PT is 22.0X the estimated 2021 P/E multiple.

Shares of Mondelez carved up a new 52-week high of $58.15 earlier in today's session.

