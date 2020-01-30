IDEX -3% on Q4 results miss; provides FY20 and 1Q20 guidance

IDEX (IEX -3.6% ) down after reporting lower than expected Q4 results, with revenue at $605.99M (-1.3% Y/Y); organic sales -2% Y/Y; and Orders $616.6M (+1% Y/Y).

Fluid & Metering Technologies sales $227.46M (-4.1% Y/Y); Health & Science Technologies sales $227.29M (+0.8% Y/Y); and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products sales $152.03M (+0.2% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin declined by 60 bps to 44%; and operating margin declined by 160 bps to 21.1%.

Adj. EBITDA was $159.61M (-1.5% Y/Y); and margin declined by 10 bps to 26.3%.

Cash from operations of $151.2M (-2% Y/Y); and free cash flow of $137M.

Company says the industrial markets will remain challenged through the first half of the year and as a result are projecting flat to 2% organic sales decline for FY20, with a 4% to 5% organic sales decline in 1Q20. Company projected FY20 EPS of $5.55 to $5.85, and 1Q20 EPS of $1.30 to $1.34.

Previously: IDEX EPS misses by $0.02, misses on revenue (Jan. 29)