Semis show weakness on coronavirus concerns

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is trading down 1% compared to the 0.1% gain for the tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) despite yesterday's strong reports from Qorvo, Cirrus Logic, and Lam Research.

The sector is reeling from the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus outbreak and hasn't found its footing since the disappointing outlooks from AMD and Xilinx earlier this week.

Upcoming catalysts: Western Digital reports earnings after the bell today, and ON Semi is expected to report on February 3.

