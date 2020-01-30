Alliance Data -4.3% after Q4 miss, revenue guidance disappoints

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) slumps 4.3% after Q4 earnings and revenue fall short of consensus and the company guides investors to lower their expectations for 2020 revenue.

ADS sees 2020 revenue of $5.6B, essentially flat vs. 2019; consensus $5.72B

Sees 2020 core EPS of $20.50 vs. $20.13 consensus.

Expects Current Expected Credit Loss standard to increase the allowance for loss reserve rate by ~50-55%.

Included in 2020 guidance: CECL impact related to new receivables is expected to increase provision expense by ~$60M in 2020.

Q4 core EPS of $4.12 vs. $4.17 average analyst estimate and $5.76 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 revenue of $1.46B vs. consensus estimate of $1.49B and $1.47B a year earlier.

Vice Chairman and acting CEO Charles Horn calls 2019 a "transitional" year that didn't live up to its original expectations.

Points out several changes that should pay off in the future — shifted client base in Card Services to faster-growing companies, divested Epsilon and Precima, cut more than $100M in annual operating costs, changed LoyaltyOne leadership and cost structure, extended debt maturity ladder.

