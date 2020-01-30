Illinois Tool Works Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.86 (+1.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.47B (-3.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ITW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 13 downward.