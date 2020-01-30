Broadridge Financial Solutions Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, January 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (+26.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $998.02M (+4.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.