Rubius launches early-stage study of lead drug in PKU

Dosing is underway in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating Rubius Therapeutics' (RUBY -4.5% ) lead candidate RTX-134, an allogeneic off-the-shelf cell therapy, for the potential treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU), a rare inborn error of metabolism characterized by the buildup of the amino acid phenylalanine in the body leading to serious health problems.

The main objectives of the 12-subject study are safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and determination of a preliminary efficacious dose.

The estimated completion date is May.

RTX-134 is engineered to express the enzyme inside cells that breaks down phenylalanine.